Assam govt flayed for denying permission for Rahul’s temple visit

kadapa: District Congress Committee president Gundlakunta Sriramulu came down heavily on the BJP government in Assam for denying permission to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Sri Sri Shankar Dev Satra temple in Haiborgoan, Assam.

He said the action by the Assam government amounts to curbing the freedom of an individual and interfering in religious practices.

In protest, Congress party activists staged a dharna at the Gandhi statute near ITI circle. Those who participated in the dharna included PCC member Pottipati Chandrasekhar Reddy, city Congress president Vishnu Preetham Reddy, party activists Madhu Reddy, Mohammed Ali Khan, Kotapati Lakshmaiah, Shyamalamma, Cheppali Pullaiah, Lavanya Subbareddy, Habibullah Arun Kumar, Yashwant Rahamatullah, Farid Khan, Rajesh Raja, Venkatasubbamma, Satarla Venkata Subbamma Chandra Mamilla Narasimhulu, Kullayappa and others.