Assembly adjourned sine die

Vijayawada: The Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday after completing an eight-day sitting.

Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu announced the adjournment, noting that the House functioned for 45.33 hours during the session. A total of 23 bills were introduced and all were passed unanimously, while three bills were withdrawn. The House also held brief discussions on six issues, he said.

Soon after the adjournment, Chief MinisWter N Chandrababu Naidu met Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker R Raghurama Krishna Raju in the Speaker’s chamber. They discussed the conduct of the session and suggestions made by the committee on improving facilities for members.

On the occasion, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Assembly secretary-general Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar presented the Chief Minister with a group photograph of the legislators.