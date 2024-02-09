Assembly adjourned sine die

Vijayawada: The 12th session of Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram after the House passed Appropriation Bill 2024-25 and annual financial statement vote on account Bill 2024-25. Nine bills were passed in the three-day session.

When the session started, TDP MLAs rushed towards podium and staged a protest by raising slogans seeking adjournment motion on YSRCP government’s job calendar for which the Speaker refused. Protesting against the action of Speaker, the TDP MLAs staged a walk out.

Addressing the session, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that while the YSRCP government fulfilled the promises made in election manifesto, the TDP failed to fulfil the election promises. He said the state government implemented several welfare schemes.

Later, Rajendranath Reddy moved a proposal for sanction of Rs 88,215 crore in advance in respect of essential expenditure for part of the financial year 2024-25 for which the House gave its nod.

The House later passed two government bills-Andhra Pradesh Electricity Duty Amendment Bill 2024 and The Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2024.

After staging walk out from Assembly, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that the session started at 9 am and adjourned immediately at 9.15 due to lack of quorum. TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the state government brought black GOs and tried to suppress the voice of Opposition party.

It may be noted that Speaker issued notices to defected MLAs Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi and asked them to attend inquiry. The Speaker is going to conduct hearing on the YSRCP rebel MLAs. Likewise, Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju is going to conduct inquiry on MLCs C Ramachandraiah and Vamsikrishna Yadav.