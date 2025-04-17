Assembly Estimates Committee reviews major issues in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Estimates Committee, chaired by MLA Jogeswara Rao, held a comprehensive review meeting with district officials in Chittoor on Wednesday. The session, conducted under the supervision of District Collector Sumit Kumar, brought together several committee members, MLAs, MLCs, and senior departmental officers to examine budget allocations and the progress of various projects across important sectors. Committee Chairman Jogeswara Rao stated that all matters discussed during the meeting would be formally reported to the state government. He said that the recommendations made by the committee must be followed by all relevant departments, and that detailed, department-wise reports should be submitted for further examination.

District Collector Sumit Kumar spoke about the district’s main areas of concern, stating that funds allocated under the Zilla Parishad would be directed primarily towards resolving drinking water issues. He mentioned that the horticulture department was encouraging farmers to grow alternative crops such as mangoes, tomatoes, and flowers.

He also called for increased funding for area hospitals and health centres, and brought attention to the need for better compensation for victims under the POCSO Act, as well as greater financial support through the Mission Vatsalya scheme. Committee member Parthasarathi Valmiki urged that drinking water, education, and healthcare be given greater priority in fund allocations. MLA Maddipati Venkataraju requested complete and detailed reports from departments, particularly noting delays and incomplete works. Bhuma Akhila Priya called for the submission of utilisation certificates for previously sanctioned funds and asked for scheme-wise reports instead of general statistical summaries. MLAs Pasam Sunil Kumar and Nimmaka Jayakrishna, MLCs Varaha Venkata Surya Narayana Raju, Varudu Kalyani, and others also addressed the gathering. Deputy Secretary of the Estimates Committee S. Rajkumar, DRO Mohan Kumar, and senior officials from various departments took part in the review.