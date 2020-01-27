Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday

The BAC meeting chaired by AP Assembly Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram has ended. The committee has decided to hold Assembly for one day on Monday. Besides, today's Assembly will discuss the cancellation of the legislative CouncilCouncil along with a few more bills. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Anil Kumar Yadav, Kannababu, Government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

The cabinet has approved the draft bill to abolish the legislative council. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Monday.

The cabinet alleged the TDP of misusing its majority in the legislative council to halt the bills that have received majority voting in the Legislative Assembly. The bill will be tabled by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the house.