Assembly Speaker, Council chairman appeal for fruitful discussions

Vijayawada : Minister for legislative affairs Payyavula Keshav, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju said that Assembly has the responsibility of solving problems of people.

In a preparatory meeting conducted for Assembly session scheduled to start from July 22, Council chairman Moshen Raju said that officials should act as coordinators between government and people and see that all the promises made by the government get fulfilled. He said transparency should be maintained in administration. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu appealed to Assembly members to confine to fruitful discussions to benefit people. He said officials will play a key role in healthy discussions in Assembly by furnishing necessary information on the particular subject to ministers as replies given by ministers in the Assembly will reach the people. He said a nodal officer will be appointed during Assembly sessions to act as a coordinator between officials and ministers.

Minister for legislative affairs Payyavula Kesav said members should cooperate for fruitful discussions in the session for the benefit of people as they are answerable to people. He said both Assembly and Council sessions should help people to solve their problems.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said officials are ready to conduct the Assembly session and will be available to ministers during the sessions.

Assembly secretary general Prasannakumar Suryadevara, joint secretary M Vijayaraju and other officials were present.