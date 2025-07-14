Assigned govt land: Man seeks justice

Nandyal: Kadiri Ramanna Manohar Goud, a resident of Giddalur village under Sanjamala mandal, has alleged that he was denied rightful ownership of assigned government land despite official approval in 2007.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Goud said as per records, 7 acres and 65 cents of land in Survey No. 132/2B was proposed for allotment to him during the Assignment Committee meeting in 2007. Though the proposal was accepted and listed in the fourth position, the land was never allotted to him. Goud has accused then VRO Prasad, now serving as Revenue Inspector in Uyyalawada, of deliberately blocking the allotment and illegally facilitating the land to his relatives instead.

Following years of appeals, Goud filed a complaint under the Right to Information Act, which confirmed that the land had indeed been approved for him. The MRO also forwarded the case to the RDO for action. However, no progress has been made so far. Ramanna Manohar Goud, now mentally distressed and physically unwell, claims he has been forced to stop eating due to the emotional toll. He continues to live in poverty, dependent on a government pension, and has pleaded with the authorities to grant him the land that is rightfully his.

In support of Goud, Awaaz district secretary Mastan Vali has made a formal appeal to Minister for Roads and Buildings, BC Janardhan Reddy, urging the government to take immediate corrective action. Vali stated that if justice is not delivered, they are prepared to launch an indefinite protest at the District Collectorate. He emphasised that despite changes in political leadership and administrative officers, justice has been consistently denied, and demanded that the government rectify the long-standing injustice without further delay.