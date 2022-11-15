Astrotech Steels emerges as top exporter in Sri City

Tirupati: By exporting several speciality steel products in large quantities such as engineered pneumatic fasteners, structural steel accessories and so on, Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd has distinguished itself among other export enterprises in Sri City in the spirit of 'Make in India for World'. It emerged as the top exporter in Sri City.

An average of 170 container loads (weighing over 5,000 tonnes) of structural steel hardware products, including more than 200 varieties of engineered pneumatic fasteners, nails and screws, are exported each month from Sri City's state-of-the-art facility. The company's products are widely utilised worldwide in infrastructural, industrial and housing projects.

Company Director Arun Miranda said they export products to several major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the world. They have been constantly striving to expand their footprint and business around the globe by introducing new products to the portfolio, he said.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy stated that the firm achieved this through exceptional performance and collaboration. It is a matter of pride for Sri City that one of its valued clients, Astrotech Steels is ranked first in terms of exports.