Atchannaidu condemns YSRCP vendetta politics

Mangalagiri: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Tuesday accused the AP police of playing the role of a silent spectator though attacks and atrocities were taking place along political lines in the state ever since the YSRCP government came to power.



Atchannaidu condemned the latest attack on the house of former ZPTC and TDP leader Bathina Sarada at Kopparru village in Pedanandipadu mandal of Guntur district. The ruling party gangs set fire to the house and also motorcycles out of political vendetta. This attack was carried out under the guise of a procession taken up for the Ganesh Nimajjanam in the village.

In a statement here, the TDP leader strongly criticised the police for remaining silent without trying to prevent the attackers belonging to the ruling party. The YSRCP's anarchic and lawless activities began the day YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister. The TDP would not forget the ongoing attacks and it would pay back in the same coin to all those ruling YSRCP leaders and the errant police officials. It had become fashionable in AP for the police to harass the victims and roll a red carpet to the perpetrators of crimes and corruption, he said.

Atchannaidu said that the latest attack on the TDP former ZPTC took place in the home minister's own Assembly constituency. Then, the people can imagine the level of vulnerability of the political rivals and even the common public in the rest of the state. The government should take action against the culprits in the vandalism at Bathina Sarada house within 24 hours.

The difference between AP and Afghanistan was narrowing down as days pass by because of the lawless regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.