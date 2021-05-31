Atchannaidu releases ‘charge-sheet’ on Jagan’s rule

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president K Atchannaidu released a charge-sheet on the two-year rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Sunday.

Later addressing the media here, Atchannaidu alleged that Jagan indulged in demolishing TDP leaders' assets through JCBs, arresting them through ACB and closing down their companies though PCBs.

The senior TDP leader pointed out that it has become a norm for Jagan to harass TDP leaders with the assistance of JCB (crane company), Anti-Corruption Bureau and Pollution Control Board.

The TDP State president pointed out that people of Andhra Pradesh have no clarity on the State capital even after two years of YSRCP's rule.

Atchannaidu said that due to the incompetence of the Chief Minister, only two per cent of the Polavaram project work was completed during Jagan's rule.

He said during former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime, a tractor load of sand was sold for Rs 1,500 while now it has gone up to Rs 5,000.

Atchannaidu criticised the YSRCP government for failing to keep its word of implementing total prohibition in the State. Instead, the government increased the price of alcohol thrice to loot common people's hard earned money.

Even middle-class people will commence any programme reflecting a positive sign but the Chief Minister started his tenure with the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', he recalled.

After announcing a monthly pension scheme of Rs 3,000 per beneficiary, Atchannaidu said the State government increased only Rs 250 in the past two years.