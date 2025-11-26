Atchannaidu urges to Centre to solve problems of cotton farmers’

Guntur: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said that he has written a letter to the Central Government regarding cotton farmers’ problems including relaxation of moisture percentage in cotton which will facilitate the farmers to get an MSP.

He visited the Lakshmi Cotton Trading Company Ginning Mill at Sattenapalli on Tuesday and reviewed the CCI cotton procurement activities. Speaking on this occasion, he assured that all mills will be opened from December 1 and that continuous review with CCI is being carried out. He expressed confidence that all issues will be resolved soon.

During the interaction, the minister learned that slot booking rules for cotton procurement are causing significant inconvenience.

Farmers also explained that they suffered heavy losses due to the Montha cyclone and requested increased relaxation in moisture percentage. Farmers further requested that all L1, L2 and L3 mills be opened, as current restrictions are forcing them to travel long distances to sell their cotton. The minister expressed confidence that all the problems will be solved.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu stated that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is constantly working for farmers’ welfare and has instructed State MPs to meet the Union Minister for Textiles along with Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to find a solution to the issue.

MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana, director of Marketing Vijaya Sunitha were among those who participated.