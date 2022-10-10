Atchennaidu demands YSRCP dissolve govt. for three capitals and seek mandate

A war of words is going on between TDP and YSRCP leaders on the issue of three capitals in AP who are challenging each other on the issue of Amaravati. Leaders are making challenges to resign if they dare. The YCP leaders said that they will resign in support of the three capitals and demanded that the TDP MLAs should resign in support of the capital Amaravati. With this, the episode of resignations has become a hot topic in AP.



Against this backdrop, AP TDP president Atchennaidu responded to YSRCP leaders' comments on the issue of three capitals and Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra. He said the YCP leaders saying coming to devour North Coastal Andhra and alleged that 40,000 acres were looted in north coastal Andhra and demanded an inquiry into land grabbing in Visakhapatnam. Atchennaidu challenged YSRCP to dissolve the assembly and elections to be held and asked that let us they contest in support of three capitals. He alleged that YCP leaders are raising decentralisation issues for looting in Visakhapatnam in the name of administrative capital and accused those in the non-political JAC are from the ruling YCP.



The YSRCP leaders who participated in the non-political JAC held recently in Visakha challenged the TDP saying that it is ready for the three capitals referendum. Chodavaram YCP MLA Karanam Dharmashree has decided to resign from his MLA post in support of the three capitals and handed over the resignation to JAC convener Lajapati Rai. Karanam Dharmashree challenged Atchchennaidu to resign and contest against him in the Tekkali constituency.