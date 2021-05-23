Atchennaidu responds over AP-Telangana border issues, says two CMs should sort it out

Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu was incensed over the tensions at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border every time. "Are there any special laws being implemented in Telangana? Isn't that state an integral part of the country?" asked Atchennaidu. Speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam, Atchennaidu was outraged that the police were lathi charging at Ponnugula in Guntur district on the state border.

He fumed at YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan for not taking any steps to stops the issues. "Will he keep quite if any of minister or MLA is stopped at border," Atchennaidu said. It seems there is no government in the state, Atchennaidu added. He suggested that the CMs of the two states should act with a humanitarian perspective so as not to jeopardize the lives of the people.



Telangana police are blocking vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and clarified that permission will be given only if there is an e-pass and asserted that identification cards are mandatory for emergency vehicles. However, ambulances and emergency vehicles are exempted. Police conducted a search at Ramapuram X Road, Kodada Mandal, Suryapeta district. Vehicles flocked heavily as the lockdown was relaxed. However, only those with an e-pass are allowed by the police. Heavy traffic jam occurred at borders with stoppage of motorists without e-pass.

