Atchennaidu unveils flag for Nara Lokesh's Padayatra, names it after 'Yuvagalam'

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is preparing for the Padayatra, which will begin on January 27, 2023. In this background, the name 'Yuvagalam' was finalized for Lokesh's padayatra and a special flag was designed in the name of Yuvagalam that was unveiled by state president Atchennaidu at TDP central office. TDP leaders Chinna Rajappa, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nakka Ananda Babu, Kalva Srinivasulu and others participated in this program.



Nara Lokesh Padayatra will be start from Kuppam and end up at Itchhapuram. The route map of Lokesh Padayatra has been prepared to be among the people for a year. The Padayatra will focus on the unemployment and problems faced by the youth.



A plan was also made to highlight the problems of women and farmers. Lokesh Padayatra will go ahead with youth being involved in large numbers.