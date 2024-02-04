Live
Atchennaidu writes to CEC, raises concerns over transfer of officials
In a letter writter to the Central Election Commission, TDP state president Atchennaidu raised concerns about the transfer of District Superintendents of Police (DSPs), alleging that these transfers were made to benefit Vaikapa in the elections. He requested an inquiry into the transfers of 42 individuals and provided the commission with the names of 10 individuals involved.
Additionally, Achchennaidu complained about Tirupati Collector Lakshmisha's meeting with MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He alleged that the meeting disregarded protocol and requested that Lakshmisha be transferred and kept away from election duties. Achchennaidu expressed doubts about Lakshmisha's impartiality, citing Bhumana's narrow victory in the previous election.
