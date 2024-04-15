Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting Held at Gollapudi Party Office with Jana Sena and TDP leaders

An Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting took place at the Gollapudi party office on Sunday, bringing together the leadership and activists of the Jana Sena party. The event was made even more special with the presence of Vasantha Krishna Prasadu, the joint candidate of the Telugu Desam Party for the Mylavaram Constituency, who participated as the chief guest and delivered a speech.

The meeting saw the participation of Constituency Janasena Coordinator and State Representative, Akkala Rammohan (Gandhi), along with major leaders from five mandals within the constituency. Following the speeches and discussions, a mandal-wise review was conducted with the Janasena leaders to assess the progress and strategize for the future.

The meeting was a significant gathering of key leaders and activists, showcasing the unity and determination of the Jana Sena party in working towards their goals. Stay tuned for more updates on the political developments within the constituency.