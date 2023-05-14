Live
Atmakur: 2024 polls will be a war between poor, ultra-rich Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Nara Lokesh
The TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh says the TDP is always pro-poor and implemented several welfare schemes for their benefit and the YSRCP is known for corruption
Atmakur (Nandyal) : The upcoming Assembly elections to be held in 2024 will be a war between the Millionaire Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the poor, who were struggling hard to fill their stomachs, said the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday.
Addressing a massive public meeting at Atmakur in Srisailam Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh asked as to how can Jagan, who has lakhs of crores of worth properties, including massive buildings in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Tadepalli, call him as poor. So, the coming Assembly polls will be between this multi-millionaire and the poor, Lokesh remarked.
Lokesh said that the TDP was always pro-poor and implemented several welfare schemes while the YSRCP is known for corruption. He further said the former CM NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP, introduced welfare schemes to the nation when Jagan was a kid. “Several welfare schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, power supply at highly subsidised rates, pension for 65-year-old, Janatha clothes and pucca houses are introduced by the TDP,” he pointed out.
He said NT Rama Rao has transformed the drought-hit Rayalaseema into a fertile land by taking steps to supply the Krishna river water to the region. The irony was Jagan did nothing for the state in the last four years of his rule.
Lokesh said that the party will develop the temple tourism in Srisailam Assembly segment and the Velugodu reservoir works too will be completed. Lokesh expressed confidence that the TDP would form the government with a thumping majority. “Our party is following Ambedkarism while Jagan’s party is following psychoism,” he remarked. Prior to addressing the massive public meeting, Lokesh has assured to resolve all the problems of people who met him in his Yuva Galam padayatra and poured out their woes. Goowru Venkata Reddy and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy were also present.