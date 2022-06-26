Atmakur by-election: YSR Cong candidate Vikram leads with 61807 votes after 15 rounds

Nellore: Ruling party candidate for Atmakur by-election Mekapati Goutham Reddy is in lead with 61807 votes after 15 rounds. He secured 76096 votes and his nearest rival and BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar secured 14289 votes. Vikram Reddy has been continuing his lead over his rival since the first round.

YSR Congress cadres are on cloud nine with a thumping majority to the ruling party candidate. Hopes of the BJP were dashed with extremely poor votes to the party candidate even though they roped in senior leaders in campaign. They expected anti-incumbency votes from TDP and Jana Sena and neutral voters. But the situation finally favoured the ruling party candidate and family member of Mekapati's. Party leaders have already started celebrations at the party offices across the district anticipating their expectations.

Vikram Reddy: Bharat Kumar:

Round

11. 5003 1103

12. 4991 941

13. 4821 1027

14. 4875 1003

15. 4571 1084