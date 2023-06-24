Atmakur MLA inaugurates Mekapati Goutham Reddy bus stand

Nellore: Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy along with Transport Minister P Viswarup on Friday inaugurated the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Municipal Bus Stand, constructed with Rs 4.50 crore funds by MGR Foundation & Atmakur Development Forum in Atmakur town of Nellore district.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy participated as chief guests in the programme.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy unveiled the bronze statue of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, a former cabinet minister.

On the occasion, Kakani Govardhan Reddy stated that Mekapati family has been serving the people for generations and has earned the people’s confidence.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that he was developing Atmakuru constituency on all aspects both industrially, educationally and financially and added that Wi-Fi services will be made available in this bus stand soon.

He said that a mega job fair is being held in Atmakuru constituency on June 24 and 15 companies will participate in this job fair and 1,500 jobless youth will get jobs.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy promised to construct Multi-Purpose Godowns in 6 mandals in Atmakuru Constituency. He said that government will take all steps for making business transactions in the Atmakuru Market Yard in the interest of farmers in the constituency.

Transport Minister Viswarup said that he will take steps for running buses to Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Atmakur town.

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, District Collector Hari Narayana, Rajya Sabha members Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, Venkatagiri YSRCP in-charge Nedurumalli Ram Kumar Reddy and former district ZP chairman Bommireddy Raghavender Reddy, Udayagiri constituency in-charge Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy and YSRCP leaders and activists participated.