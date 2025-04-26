Atmakur police find missing woman within minutes of filing case

Atmakur(Nandyal district): The Atmakur Town Police of Nandyal district successfully traced a missing woman within minutes of receiving the complaint on Friday, drawing appreciation from the local community and the woman’s family.

The incident occurred when Savithramma, a resident of Pamulapadu village, visited Atmakur town along with her family members to shop for clothes for an upcoming wedding. Among the group was Sumitra, a 20-year-old woman originally from the state of Odisha, who is also Savithramma’s daughter-in-law.

While shopping, the group moved from one store to another in the busy market area. In this transition, Sumitra got separated from the rest of the family and went missing. A distressed Savithramma immediately approached Atmakur Town Police Station Inspector Ramu, who was on routine patrol duty in the area at the time.

Upon receiving the oral complaint, Inspector Ramu swung into action without delay. He promptly dispatched two police constables Ravikumar and Srinivasulu to search the vicinity. The officers quickly began combing through the nearby shopping areas where the family had been earlier.

The timely response and sincere efforts of the Atmakur Police brought immense relief to Savithramma’s family. Speaking to reporters, they expressed heartfelt gratitude to Inspector Ramu and his team for their quick intervention and for safely returning their missing family member.