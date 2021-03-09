Atrocities on women increased during YSRCP regime: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP senior leader and former minister Paritala Sunitha criticised on Monday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is once again trying to cheat women on Women's Day.

In a statement, she said that the women were the most-affected people in the State from the last 21 months, under the rule of Jagan. The Chief Minister failed to do justice to a woman who was brutally raped and murdered in his own constituency, Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

No action was taken in this incident, until TDP protested there. For demanding justice to the victim, the YSRCP government filed cases under SC, ST Atrocities Act against Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha and others. An ASHA worker attempted suicide, alleging harassment by Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and his supporters on July 13 last year in Machilipatnam. J Jaya Lakshmi, the victim accused that she was subjected to harassment by Nani and his follower M Tulasi.

The shutting down of liquor shops was another false promise. Now Jagan is collecting more than Rs 5,000 crore as J-Tax from the sale of alcohol. Even mobile belt shops were opened in the State.

Notable large-scale police attacks include the attacks against women throughout the Amaravati protest agitation. Many of the women were dragged, beaten and then detained even on the Women's Day itself.

As per the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau, the Andhra Pradesh marked at sixth rank in terms of attack against women. There has been an increase in crime against women ¬- 17,746 cases filed in 2019 alone.

The National Commission for Women recommended director general of police Gautam Sawang to take appropriate action against the deputy manager of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, who mercilessly beaten up a woman at their office in Nellore on June 27 last year. A church pastor Devashayam allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in Renigunta mandal of Thukivakam which comes under Gajulamandyam police station limits. Over this incident, the victim woman approached the Disha police station to complain.

Allegedly they did not take the complaint from her. They directed her to go to Tirupati east police station to complain. In Tirupati east police station also, the police refused to receive the complaint from the victim. They said that crime spot was not under their limits hence they refused to book FIR against the accused Devashayam.