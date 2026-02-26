Attack continued for 7 hours: Ambati

Guntur: Former minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that the attack on his residence in Guntur continued for nearly seven hours, from 5:00 pm to around midnight.

He stated that despite repeated attempts by senior leaders to contact senior police officials, including the DGP, DIG and SP, there was no response.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he criticised the police for allegedly failing to intervene during the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

He further alleged that anti-social elements were encouraged during the attack and expressed serious concern over what he described as a breakdown of democratic values under the present coalition government.

Rambabu stated that he would continue to fight against what he termed as injustice and demanded accountability from the authorities.

Former minister Sake Sailajanath who consoled Rambabu at his residence, described the incident as unfortunate and alleged that it reflected a failure of governance.

He said that while political criticism is part of democracy, physical attacks are unacceptable.

YSRCP leader Vangaveeti Narendra condemned the incident and stated that suppressing voices that question the government is harmful to democratic principles. He said party leaders and cadres would unitedly fight to safeguard democracy.