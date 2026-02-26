Mission 108 gains momentum as TTD backs heritage drive

Hyderabad: The All India Old Temple Renovation Trust on Wednesday said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthams (TTD) authorities have assured support for its ambitious heritage conservation initiative, Mission 108 Temples, aimed at restoring and preserving neglected and dilapidated temples across the country.

Trust Chairman RK Jain said the Trust had met TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu and submitted a representation seeking support for the project.

He said the Trust has secured the necessary permissions and approvals for 35 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“As part of the first phase, we are initiating restoration works at the historic Manthani Group of Temples in Peddapalli district, Telangana. The estimated budget for the comprehensive conservation of this temple complex is around Rs 14 crore. In addition, DPRs are being prepared for the remaining 34 temples, with an estimated cost of about Rs 45 crore,” Jain said.

RK Jain also met TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra at the CMO in Amaravati on Wednesday. He explained the Trust’s mission to revive ancient temples nationwide and sought financial assistance for restoration works in the Telugu States under the first phase.

The EO reportedly responded positively and appreciated the Trust’s efforts, Jain said. Trustees Jitender Singh and Babulal Jain were also present at the meeting.