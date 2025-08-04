AU, first state-run university in country, offering B.Tech prog in Quantum Computing

Visakhapatnam: In alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and paving the way for cutting-edge career opportunities in multinational companies, Andhra University introduced B.Tech programme in Quantum Computing. With an initial intake of 30 students arriving from neighbouring districts and states, the four-year-long undergraduate programme focuses on providing not just interdisciplinary curriculum plus hands-on training but also facilitating real-time industry collaborations, capstone projects and global exposure.

Designed to equip students with foundational knowledge in digital electronics, quantum mechanics, quantum computing and specialised algorithms, among several other allied disciplines, the course integrates theory with practical training in programming platforms such as Qiskit and Cirq.

In a technology-driven world, the government of India aims to propel the nation to the forefront of quantum technology research and development as part of the National Quantum Mission (NQM). The key focus areas of the mission include research proposals and building exclusive UG laboratories.

Underlining that Quantum Computing is a rapidly evolving domain with a shortage of skilled professionals, Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof. GP Raja Sekhar emphasised that the world is focusing on quantum computing for apparent reasons. “As of today, we do not have a structured undergraduate programme in this area. Unless we work aggressively on this, it is difficult to cater to future needs. AU introduced minor and UG courses this academic year (2025-2026) to bridge the gap between increasing demand for skilled professionals and their low supply,” the VC shared with The Hans India.

Apart from focusing on fundamentals in quantum computing, the varsity is facilitating classes in algorithms, optimisation, communication networks, sensors and cryptography, among others.

A plan of action is in place to enhance capacity building of the faculty members as well. Currently, high-end labs are being accessed in a virtual mode.

Working in tandem with the NQM, the Andhra Pradesh government plans to set up a Quantum Valley in Amaravati and the state is set to draw top researchers and global innovation and investments to build a robust quantum ecosystem. “Going forward, a large number of research proposals will be submitted by AU for the NQM along with the proposal of setting up a UG laboratory on the campus. In the next six years, AU is set to grow aggressively to create a full-fledged ecosystem in quantum computing. We are pretty confident that all the 30 students in the first batch will be mapped with industries for their internship,” the VC assured.

FDP

In order to build institutional capacity in emerging frontier technologies, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is initiating a faculty development programme on quantum technologies in the last week of August. The RUSA-funded FDP will be held in collaboration with premier institutions such as DST, IIT-Madras, C-DAC Bangalore.

As a part of shaping a tech-driven ecosystem, a quantum computing workshop was held recently in Vijayawada wherein a team of Professors from Andhra University participated.

Setting a year aside as a buffer period, the varsity plans to work on capacity building and make the allied departments completely equipped to impart quantum computing from the third semester.

Also, with top rankers evincing keen interest in joining the programme, the AU administration is gearing up to usher in more students for the sought-after course in future.