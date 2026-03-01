AU officials told to make elaborate plans for centenary celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed the officials to consider serious steps to restore the historical glory of Andhra University and make elaborate arrangements to organise its centenary celebrations in a grand manner. Reviewing the centenary celebrations of Andhra University with the varsity Vice-Chancellor Professor GP Rajasekhar and other senior officials in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the HRD Minister said, “Andhra University has a historical significance. Its centenary celebrations should be a platform to place the university as a Centre of Excellence in the world. From March 26 to April 26, we should interact with the alumni and make them active participants in the centenary celebrations.”

Talking further about the centenary celebrations, Lokesh stated that programmes like art, music and literature should be planned with students and their opinions should also be taken into consideration.

The HRD Minister instructed the AU officials to involve the people of North Andhra and students to partner for the forthcoming centenary celebrations and organise conferences on various topics.

Later, the V-C explained the agenda of the Centenary Foundation Day scheduled on April 26 along with the various development works to be undertaken in the university on the occasion of the centenary celebrations. The VC stated that affiliated colleges will be made active participants in the celebrations.

During the review meeting, public representatives made several recommendations. Among others, they suggested that those associated with the university should be involved in the centenary celebrations.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and other officials participated in the programme.