AU ranked 7th under state varsities category

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University (AU) has marked a significant achievement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, released by the Union ministry of education on Monday evening.

For the first time, AU has been ranked 7th in the newly introduced state universities category at the national level. Additionally, it secured the 41st position in the overall rankings, a notable improvement from its 76th place last year, making a jump of 35 positions upwards.

Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof G Sasibhushana Rao thanked the HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh for his visionary leadership. He said the Andhra University will excel in research and academics and would strive to achieve top 10 overall national rank next year under the dynamic leadership of Nara Lokesh.

In the universities category, AU achieved the 25th position nationally, up from 43rd place secured last year. The institution also saw advancements in specific departments: it earned the 90th rank in the engineering category, improving from the 94th place in the previous year. In Pharmacy, AU secured the 34th position, and its Law College was ranked 16th.

The rankings also highlight the performance of other universities in the region. Acharya Nagarjuna University was placed 97th overall, while Osmania University from Telangana stood at the 70th position.

Vice-Chancellor Sashibhushana Rao expressed happiness over the AU’s improved rankings. He mentioned that AU’s position in the overall category outperformed several prominent central institutions, including NIT Warangal, NIT Calicut, NIT Surathkal, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Mandi, IIT Patna, and IISER.

AU’s leap in the NIRF rankings underscores its growing prominence in higher education and its commitment to academic excellence at both national and state levels.