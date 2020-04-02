Aurobindo Pharma donates Rs. 11 crore to Andhra Pradesh to combat coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak Andhra Pradesh, many people right from the general public to the celebrities to IAS officers to politicians and several other corporations have announced huge donations to Andhra Pradesh.

In this backdrop, the Aurobindo Pharma Company has come forward to offer their help to tackle the coronavirus in the state. Aurobindo pharma Whole Time Director, Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy along with YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya sai Reddy has met chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at Tadepalli camp office and handed over the cheque of Rs. 7.5 crore along with another cheque of amount 3.5 crores for the medical equipment and sanitary supplies.

On the other hand, the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has increased by 32 taking the tally to 143.