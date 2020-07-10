Aurobindo Pharma Foundation praises CM YS Jagan over introducing 108 ambulances

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sairam Swarup lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching ambulance vehicles in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the state of the art sector has been able to increase the number of ambulance services of 104 and 108 ambulances in the state.

He said 108 vehicles were set up to protect the lives of the people. He said on Thursday that the company, which was founded in 2015, has done many programs and Ambulance services were provided in each village.

Sairam Swarup said the Chief Minister has provided jobs for 3558 persons in 108 ambulances. He said the plan was to prevent infant deaths in the districts and that the best technology is incorporated in ambulances.

He said that these services would be very useful in the unprecedented times of Coronavirus. "Introduction of 108 and 104 vehicles in the state would bring revolutionary changes in the field of medical department," Sairam said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged-off '108 and '104 ambulance services at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on July 1. As many as 432 ambulances and 656 mobile medical units (MMUs) were launched.