Australia hails agri reforms in AP

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that the Australian government praised the efforts of AP government for reforms in agricultural sector.

The Minister toured Australia along with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Vishnuvardhan Reddy and scientists for 10 days. Giving details of his Australia tour at the Secretariat here on Friday, the Minister said that they attended the meeting of International Commission for Irrigation and Drainage in Adelaide.

The meeting focused on protecting groundwater through best practices. He said heritage award for Sir Arthur Cotton was presented at the ICAD meeting. He said when explained about the reforms in agriculture sector in AP, the Australians praised the efforts of the State government.

The Minister said an MoU was entered with Murdoch Agricultural University for transfer of technology and knowledge, which will help the PhD students. He said that they explained about the opportunities of investments in food processing in AP.