  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Australia hails agri reforms in AP

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday
x

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday

Highlights

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that the Australian government praised the efforts of AP government for reforms in agricultural sector.

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that the Australian government praised the efforts of AP government for reforms in agricultural sector.

The Minister toured Australia along with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Vishnuvardhan Reddy and scientists for 10 days. Giving details of his Australia tour at the Secretariat here on Friday, the Minister said that they attended the meeting of International Commission for Irrigation and Drainage in Adelaide.

The meeting focused on protecting groundwater through best practices. He said heritage award for Sir Arthur Cotton was presented at the ICAD meeting. He said when explained about the reforms in agriculture sector in AP, the Australians praised the efforts of the State government.

The Minister said an MoU was entered with Murdoch Agricultural University for transfer of technology and knowledge, which will help the PhD students. He said that they explained about the opportunities of investments in food processing in AP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X