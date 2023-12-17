Live
Just In
Authorities allow girl to meet her mother in jail
Kurnool: The incident, where a 7-year-old girl sobbing uncontrollably and calling out that she wants to see her mother in front of women sub jail and knocking the door had melted many hearts.
The incident took place on Friday at Kurnool sub-jail located at Kurnool rural Tahsildar office and came to light on Saturday.
According to information, police arrested a woman, resident of old town, on the charges of theft. Later, she was sent to women sub-jail. Her daughter, unaware why her mother was arrested and sent to jail, went to the jail and began knocking on the door.
The onlookers were moved by the girl’s sorrow and informed the jail authorities, who responded to the incident and they allowed the girl to meet her mother.
After the mother and daughter spent some time together, the authorities called the relatives of the accused woman and handed over the girl to them.