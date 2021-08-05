Authorities sound flood alert in Guntur district

Guntur : Guntur district administration sounded flood alert in the backdrop of release of heavy inflows from the upstream of Pulichintala Project.

District Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the officials to be prepared to face flood threat as 4.5 lakh cusecs of floodwater released into Prakasam Barrage. Floodwater release is likely to touch 6-lakh cusecs.

It may be mentioned here that crest gate No16 of the Pulichintala Project got broken and washed away in the floodwater in the wee hours of Thursday. As a result, the officials lifted seven crest gates of the project and floodwater discharge likely to touch 6-lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, the district administration is not allowing people to visit the Pulichintala Project following heavy discharge of floodwater.

District Collector Vivek Yadav conducted the teleconference with the revenue officials and instructed them to take all the precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents. He urged people to be alert and not go into Krishna River for washing of clothes.

He instructed the fishermen not to venture into the river following heavy discharge of flood water into the downstream of Pulichintala Project. He said at present 4.5lakh cusecs of floodwater is being released from the Pulichintala Project.

If floodwater discharge will be more than 5-lakh cusecs, riverbed mandals like Achampet, Dachepalli, Krosuru, Amaravati, Tadepalli, Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu, Repalle will face flood threat.

Floodwater likely to inundate the island villages in Bhattiprolu and Repalle mandals. The revenue officials are ready to shift the people residing at low-lying areas in the riverbed mandals to the safer places.