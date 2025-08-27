  • Menu
autilya’s training inspires SVUCE freshers

autilya’s training inspires SVUCE freshers
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) launched an orientation and induction programme for first-year B.Tech students in Tuesday, featuring a special session on employability and life skills by Kautilya Institution.

Director Sridhar urged students to focus on logical reasoning, soft skills, and innovation, while Senior Manager NS Reddy highlighted opportunities in competitive exams alongside academics.

