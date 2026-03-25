Auto rickshaws distributed to transgenders

Visakhapatnam: With an objective of enabling them to live with dignity in the society, employment opportunities are being provided to transgender persons, said District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Distributing auto-rickshaws to transgender beneficiaries here on Tuesday, the minister announced that these vehicles are being sanctioned on a subsidised basis to facilitate self-employment among the community.

Further, he mentioned that in Visakhapatnam, 20 transgender persons have already been appointed as sanitation supervisors at the King George Hospital (KGH). Efforts are underway to identify the community people and enhance their employment prospects.

He stated that identity cards are being issued to transgender persons and that the government is taking measures to provide ration cards. The District In-charge Minister informed that the government is actively encouraging the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the transgender community.

The Minister said that free bus travel facilities have already been extended to them and the coalition government remains completely committed to the development and welfare of transgender community.