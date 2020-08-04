Avanthi Srinivas takes jibe on Ganta Srinivasa Rao, says he wants to join YSRCP to escape cases

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao made sensational remarks on former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. He said that Ganta is leaning towards the party to apologize for the cases against him. Wherever there is power, Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be there who makes attempts to ruling parties to escape the cases against him. Minister Avanti Srinivas made sensational remarks that there Ganta's followers in the bicycle scandal and land scandals.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been campaigning for days last week to join the YCP. However, the YCP did not condemn the campaign. The talk is strong that Jagan has given the green signal to take Ganta in the YCP. If all goes well, observers expect him to join the ruling party on August 15. On the other hand, it is rumoured that he will join YSRCP on August 9, not August 15. The summary of the news is that Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be wearing the Vaikapa scarf on August 9 in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan.

First he started his political future from TDP then he joined Prajarajyam. Ganta, who was already a senior leader in the party, became a member of the party with the merger of the Republic in the Congress. However, after the partition of the state, he rejoined the TDP after the Congress lost its name in the AP and served as minister.