AVERA wins ‘Best Company of the Year’ award
Vijayawada: AVERA, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer from Andhra Pradesh, has been conferred with the prestigious title of Best Company of the Year – Automobiles at AP Chambers Business Excellence Awards 2025.
The award was presented by Industries Minister TG Bharath, MSME Minister K Srinivas, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, Food Processing Secretary Chiranjiv Choudhary, and other eminent leaders from government and industry.
Expressing gratitude, Founder & CEO of AVERA, Dr Venkata Ramana, said, “I feel truly proud to receive this award from my homeland, Andhra Pradesh, and that too from a prestigious industry body like AP Chambers. My sincere thanks to the jury and Bhaskar Rao for bestowing this honour upon us. This recognition inspires us to carry even greater responsibility as we continue our journey toward a sustainable future.”