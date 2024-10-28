Live
Avinash Shetty elected as Indian Yoga Association EM
State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty of Kurnool district has been selected as the Executive Member (EM) of Indian Yoga Association.
Kurnool: State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty of Kurnool district has been selected as the Executive Member (EM) of Indian Yoga Association. Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Avinash Shetty informed that Yoga Federation of India election was held at Una in Himachal Pradesh on October 24. ‘Election Returning Officer and advocate Amit Mehta has announced that I have unanimously elected as the executive member,’ he added.
The newly elected members group will be in force for a period of four years from 2025 to 2029.
Expressing happiness for being elected as executive member, Avinash thanked the president and secretaries for keeping faith in him. He assured to strive hard for encouraging young yoga athletes and developing yoga on all fronts.
State Sports Association chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy congratulated Avinash for being elected as executive member of Indian Yoga Association.