Chittoor: Please be careful, avoid attending functions to the extent possible, Stay Home Stay Safe and never lower the guard, says P Madhuri, an IT Professional who had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Madhuri is employed in an IT company in Bengaluru and has been working from home since the first wave struck India. She never had any health issues till she contracted the novel Coronavirus.

According to her she had attended a wedding of her colleague a few days ago in Tirupati and spent about two days with her friends. But soon after returning home, she developed fever, cold and cough and also had breathing trouble.

She got tested in Government hospital and when doctors told her she was positive and admitted her in the hospital. She informed her parents not to worry about her health . She stayed for three days in the hospital and came back to continue the treatment as per the instructions of the doctors. She felt there was no need to stay at the hospital amidst the Covid patients since her condition had shown improvement. Madhuri said she was in home isolation and got confined to her room and did not allow her parents , brothers, friends or well wishers to meet her. Timely medication and nutritious food and her immense faith that she would test negative soon helped her in speedy recovery.

Madhuri appealed to people never to lower the guard, make mild exercises part of lifestyle , do some yoga , read books, meditation, and other such practices can help in preventing Covid-19 and in case affected it helps in speedy recovery of the patient.

Wearing face masks, keeping physical distance and using sanitizers are the most significant weapons to fight against Covid-19 battle and also urges affected people particularly the young to donate plasma. She said she was also ready to donate plasma.