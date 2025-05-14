Avoid water shortage, civic chief tells officials

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg has assured that robust measures are being implemented across the city to prevent drinking water shortages during the summer. On Tuesday, he conducted an extensive inspection tour of various areas alongside engineering officials.

His visit began at the 1,000 KL capacity water tank construction site in Venkateswara Nagar, where he reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. He directed officials to ensure the completion of the project by the end of the month.

Later, at Pushkar Ghat’s Head Water Works, the commissioner inspected the ongoing works, including the functioning of filtration plants, maintenance processes, water collection, purification methods, and water testing procedures in the laboratory. He also reviewed the chlorination process, ensuring it met the required standards.

Commissioner Garg stressed the importance of taking necessary measures to avoid any water shortages during the summer. He instructed officials to prioritise repairing any identified leakages in the water pipelines on a war footing and to prevent any wastage of drinking water.

During his visit to the 19th and 25th wards, he inspected the ongoing development works, insisting on strict adherence to quality standards.

He reminded the necessity of continuous supervision by officials and directed them to complete all planned works within the stipulated time frame.

Additionally, the commissioner ordered the removal of encroachments on drains to ensure efficient drainage management.

The inspection tour was accompanied by SE Koteswara Rao, EE Madhavi, and secretariat staff.