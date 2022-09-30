Awadhi, Muglai treat this Dasara

Visakhapatnam: The gravies are rich with cream. The vegetable-tossed, roasted onion-topped biryanis blend in the right flavours and the well-marinated kebabs make up for the appetising platter.

With chefs from Ahmedabad and Noida along with Visakhapatnam dishing out assorted Awadhi and Mughlai cuisines that club kebabs, biryani and curries to bring in the authentic connection of the trio, the food festival at Fortune Inn Sree Kanya serves a variety of dishes made of slow-fire and 'dum' style cooking.

While the Mughlai food spread is rich in taste, distinct style and popular for the extensive incorporation of spices, dry fruits, milk, malai and nuts, the Awadhi cuisine is known for its unusual spices that are cooked on slow flame wherein a lot of marination goes into the prior-cooking process. "Basically, Awadhi cuisine is made on tawas and iron griddles. Mughlai cooking is often grilled in a tandoor and that's where their distinctiveness lies. By bringing in both the cuisines together, the festival aims at serving a unique combination to the people of Vizag during Dasara," said S Ajit Kumar, general manager of the hotel.

With cyclic menus that cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners, the festival will continue till October 12 at the hotel for buffet dinner from Monday to Saturday and buffet lunch and dinner on Sundays.