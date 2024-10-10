Awake Craniotomy method used to perform brain surgery

Vizianagaram : The surgeons of GMR Varalakshmi Care Hospital at Rajam town in Vizianagaram district have performed a successful surgery on the brain of a patient to control internal bleeding in her skull.

For the task, the doctors used local anaesthesia and played the patient’s favourite video songs sung by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. As per the information, K Satyavathi (65) of Rajam area was diagnosed with internal bleeding and it paralysed her legs and hands partially.

Later, the team under the leadership of Dr Vinod felt the need to conduct a surgery. But giving total anaesthesia in the case could cause other side-effects as Satyavathi has been suffering from asthma and cardiac related ailments too.

So, finally the doctors decided to perform the surgery in Awake Craniotomy method (It is a method of conducting surgery while the patient is conscious) for better results and they explained the same to the family members of the woman.

Following the nod given by her family members, the doctors have performed the surgery while she was conscious but only local anasthecia was given up to neck. Later, the doctors have played some melodious songs in laptop and performed the operation while she was enjoying the songs of SP Balarubrahmanyam.

Dr D.Rajendra said that their doctors are highly experienced and can treat any case in an easier way and support the parents in all aspects. He said that patient Satyavathi has recovered and she will be discharged soon.

