Awareness camp on G20 Summit held in Piler

Piler (Annamayya district): Under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi Government Degree College, the NCC unit has conducted an awareness programme on the G20 Summit to be held in November under the Presidentship of India.

College principal M Sudhakar Reddy, who presided over the meet, elucidated the importance of India hosting the G20 conference and how it would prove beneficial to the country in many ways. BJP state secretary N Ramesh Naidu, who was the chief guest, threw light on the purpose of the conference and its theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and added that in recent times, India has been at the forefront in extending a helping hand to the world.

He hoped that through this G20 conference, India will guide the world beyond region, caste, religion and language. State BJP Intellectual Cell secretary Sai Lokesh and other speakers explained the importance of concept and relevance of Vasudaika Kutumbakam. NCC officer M Venkataramanaih, L Narayana Swamy, Bharani Nath Reddy, Sandhya, lecturers and NCC students participated.