Awareness drive held for bike riders

Vijayawada: Traffic police of the NTR District Police Commissionerate conducted a special awareness drive for two-wheeler riders on the importance of wearing helmets, as part of efforts to improve road safety and reduce accidents in the city.

The campaign was organised under the direction of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and the guidance of Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaik Shirin Begum. The programme was supervised by Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Vamsidhar Goud, with Fourth Traffic Inspector Krishna Babu leading the drive along with his staff.

As part of the initiative, traffic police carried out vehicle inspections at Enikepadu on Saturday.

Traffic officials appealed to all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets not only for their own safety but also for the well-being of their family members. They urged citizens to follow the safety message: “Wear a helmet – Travel safely – Protect your life.”

In addition to the enforcement drive, traffic police installed awareness signboards at major junctions across Vijayawada, highlighting the importance of helmet usage and safe driving practices.