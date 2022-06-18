Tirupati: Awareness meet on cyber frauds held

Tirupati/Kadapa: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy advised the people to be cautious about cybercrimes.

Following the Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy's instructions the SPs organised an awareness programme on cyber frauds as part of 'Ajadi Ka Amruth Mahostav' marking the completion of 75 years of independence. As part of statewide programme, district police organised an awareness meeting on cyber frauds at Mahati Auditorium here on Saturday.

General public, MSKs from across the district, students from inter and degree colleges and police personnel have attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the fraudsters were using latest technology to cheat people by sending attractive and luring messages to their mobiles. The SP wanted the mobile users not to click OK on messages sent from unknown numbers. Joint Collector D K Balaji said the cyber frauds have been increasing every day and sought the mobile and internet users to be aware about them. Presiding over the meeting, Additional SP E Supraja said the police department has been cracking several cybercrimes through its state of art cyber lab in Tirupati and also playing a key role in creating awareness on the frauds. Later, CI Niranjan and Mahesh from Police Training College (PTC) briefed about the types of cyber frauds and precautions to be taken through a Power Point presentation.

Additional SPs Kulasekhar (Law and Order), Vimala Kumari (crime), DSPs , CIs, SIs were present. Meanwhile in Kadapa, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan has urged people to be very cautious over cybercrimes. Speaking at a programme here, he several cybercrimes were happened in the district due to failure of consumer in maintaining privacy in mobile application.

He urged people to lodge complaint at National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal(NCCRP) immediately to take prompt action. He said police cracked 902 cybercrimes so far this year in the district. Yogi Vemana University(YVU) Professor Nagaraju, ASPs Pujitha Nilam, Mahesh Kumar Cybercrime in-charge DSP Ravikumar and 300 students from various colleges were present.