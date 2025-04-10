Awareness programme held on AICTE scholarships

Visakhapatnam: An awareness workshop on the Saraswati Scholarship Scheme and other AICTE funding schemes was organised here on Wednesday to promote educational opportunities and support students pursuing higher education.

The event is aimed to familiarise students, educators and institutions with various funding opportunities available under the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The workshop was attended by a diverse group of students, academic leaders, and stakeholders from across the region. Participants were provided with in-depth information about the Saraswati Scholarship Scheme, which seeks to assist meritorious girl students from economically weaker sections to pursue BBA/BCA/BMS in any of the AICTE-approved institutions.

Hosted by GITAM, the workshop provided participants with guidance on the application process for various AICTE grants and scholarships and involved interactive sessions where students and educators could ask questions and seek clarification on the schemes.

AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar emphasised the need to raise awareness about the various funding opportunities available through AICTE and that more girl students, especially from tier-II and tier-III colleges and from underprivileged backgrounds can benefit from schemes like the Saraswati scholarship and contribute to a stronger and dynamic educational landscape.

AICTE advisor NH Siddalinga Swamy, GITAM vice-chancellor Dr Eroll D’Souza and Registrar D Gunasekharan participated in the programme.