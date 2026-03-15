Awareness programme held to connect farmers with govt schemes

Anantapur: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) College of Engineering organised an awareness programme in Ramnepalli village, Raptadu mandal on Saturday, to connect rural farmers with key Union and State government welfare schemes.

Conducted in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology – Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and MY Bharat—an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports—the event aimed to empower marginalised communities by highlighting schemes that enhance livelihoods and align with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision for a developed India.

NSS Coordinator, JNTUA Dr G Mamatha, MY Bharat representative and National Youth Awardee Bisathi Bharath, Financial Literacy staff, Canara Bank, Bhramarambha, Vice-Principal, JNTUA Dr Dileep, faculty members attended the programme.

Bisathi Bharath detailed farmer-centric schemes such as Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, and Soil Health Card Scheme.

He emphasised boosting farmers' income and technology access as vital for national development by 2047.

Bhramarambha outlined financial security benefits, including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, encouraging villagers to enroll.