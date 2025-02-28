Live
Just In
Awareness programme on food processing today
An awareness programme on opportunities in the Food Processing Industry and subsidies in Andhra Pradesh will be held at the Andhra Pradesh MSME Industries Association, Phase 3, Jawahar Auto Nagar from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday.
The AP MSME Industries Association, Vijayawada and Best Engineering Technologies, Hyderabad jointly organise the awareness programme.
The objective of conducting the programme is to explain the opportunities available in the processing plants of cashew, turmeric, chilli, spice powder, ginger and garlic paste, tomato, fruit pulp, tamarind, fruit juice, nutrition powder and many other products,
fruits etc., Best Engineering Technologies Managing Director M Seshasai and MSME association honorary president Bayana Venkatarao addressing the media on Thursday said the awareness programme will be very useful to the entrepreneurs. He said the experts will explain the opportunities in the food processing and bankers will also participate in the awareness programme.