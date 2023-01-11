  • Menu
Awareness programme on 'Saral mobile app' conducted

BJP state president Somu Veerraju briefing the party activists in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
BJP state president Somu Veerraju briefing the party activists in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • BJP state president Somu Veerraju says social media works as a special tool to take the ideology of BJP to the village level
  • The Central government's welfare programmes which no government has done so far for the farmers should be taken to the public, he says

Visakhapatnam: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said social media platforms should be utilised for the promotion of Union government's welfare schemes. Speaking at an awareness programme on 'Saral mobile app' held here on Tuesday, Somu Veerraju said the social media works as a special tool to take the ideology of BJP to the village level.

By utilising social media, Somu Veerraju wanted to promote the development programmes being undertaken by the Central government for Andhra Pradesh. The BJP state president said the Central government's welfare programmes which no government has done so far for the farmers should be taken to the public.

BJP national leader Lal Singh Arya acted as observer at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said the activists should take advantage of advanced technology to reach out to masses. The programme was attended by the representatives of the IT department from across the state as well as the dignitaries of the district executive committee.

