Awareness rally held on NEP
Nellore: An awareness rally on National Education Policy (NEP) was conducted at Vikrama Simhapuri University campus on Monday. University Registrar Dr K Suneetha flagged off the rally.
Dr K Suneetha said, “The National Education Policy contributes to the holistic development of students. It not only focuses on academic curriculum but also emphasises skill development, research, creativity, and practical knowledge. Teachers should embrace these changes and prepare students to face future challenges.”
College Principal Prof CH Vijaya suggested students to utilise this policy effectively to enhance their skills, engage in research, and make use of technology to build their future.
NEP Nodal Officer Dr R Madhumathi, UTSAH Nodal Officer Dr G Vijayalakshmi and others also spoke on the occasion.