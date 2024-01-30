Awareness session held for Anganwadi workers

Kadapa: Aiming to educate participants about various aspects of child welfare and rights, District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment has organised an awareness programme for Anganwadi workers at Model Anganwadi Centre in Kondayapalli on Monday. Addressing the participants, Protection Officer of District Child Protection Department G Sunitha highlighted the importance of child rights and the services provided by Mission Vatsalya. She also addressed the serious issues of child marriage and emphasised the significance of girl child education. Also, the concept of ‘good touch and bad touch’ was discussed to raise awareness about child safety.

Y Kumari, Manager of Special Adoption Institution (Shisu Gruha) of District Women and Child Development Institution, shed light on adoption programme, observing that adoption is a blessing for childless couples and is facilitated by the district Collector and president. She stressed that any illegal adoption would be a crime under the law and urged those interested in adoption should contact the Special Adoption Agency or the District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer.

V Krishna Pratiroop, Protection Officer at NIC, provided insights into the Juvenile Justice Act and discussed the responsible use of social media, highlighting the effects of excessive mobile phone usage.