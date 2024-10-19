Awareness session held on cybercrimes for students

Rajamahendravaram: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) regional office in Rajahmundry conducted an awareness session for students of GIET Pharmacy College on Friday, focusing on the prevention of cybercrimes. The session covered various topics including online privacy, personal information security measures, identifying and preventing cyberbullying, legal implications of cybercrimes and responsible digital behaviour.

Information about the 1930 Helpline was also shared. Students were briefed on issues such as financial fraud, violence, sexual misconduct and threats.

Asma Fareen, Additional Superintendent of Police at the CID regional office, was the chief guest. She emphasised the importance of vigilance regarding cybercrimes and warned that sharing personal information on social media could provide opportunities for cybercriminals. She urged everyone to secure awareness about cyber security and information privacy.

DSP Y Srinivas remarked that cybercriminals often seek easy money and advised students to remain alert and set up strong passwords for their online accounts. D Rambabu, head of Cybercrime department in Mangalagiri, elaborated on investment frauds and scams happening via WhatsApp. Circle Inspector Ch Venkateswara Rao explained SIM card frauds and OTP scams in detail. College Principal Dr M D Dhana Raju and NSS programme officer Shek Meera felicitated the guests and presented them with mementos.